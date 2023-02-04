February 4, 2023
High School Basketball Finals:

Girls:

Alcoa 64 Gatlinburg-Pittman 53

Farragut 41 Heritage 38

Bearden 62 Hardin valley 32

McMinn Central 52 Polk County 28

Campbell County 36 Scott 28

York Institute 79 Jackson County 30

Bradley Central 77 McMinn County 20

Fulton 61 Sequoyah 46

Pickett County 65 Clarkrange 62

Clay County 66 Gordonsville 42

Upperman 61 Cumberland County 51

Spring Hill 44 Marshall County 41

Stewarts Creek 100 Antioch 10

Moore County 70 Eagleville 53

Lebanon 55 GreenHill 34

Fayetteville 50 Huntland 42

Creek Wood 65 Liberty Creek 41

Loretto 50 Giles County 24

Summertown 88 Mt Pleasant 13

Wayne County 75 Santa Fe 10

McEwen 62 Big Sandy 31

Brentwood 64 Franklin 33

Houston County 82 McKenzie 65

McNairy Central 55 Chester County 41

East Hickman 43 Waverly 39

Frank Hughes 48 Clarksburg 44

Huntingdon 70 Milan 20

Clarksville 46 Rossview 23

Gleason 39 Greenfield 37

South Fulton 61 Bradford 26

Springfield 62 Clarksville NE 16

Henry County 58 Clarksville NW 42

Collierville 60 Houston 35

Boys:

Sweetwater 45 Maryville Christian 30

Alcoa 63 Gatlinburg-Pittman 62

Greeneville 80 Grainger 37

Morristown East 72 Jefferson County 57

Morristown West 81 Sevier County 80

Northview Academy 64 Seymour 46

Farragut 69 Heritage 43

Hardin Valley 68 Bearden 38

Marion County 66 Whitwell 36

Campbell County 78 Scott 45

Cleveland 60 Walker Valley 44

Jackson County 54 York Institute 51

McMinn County 71 Bradley Central 63

Fulton 53 Sequoyah 38

Warren County 50 Coffee County 48

Pickett County 77 Clarkrange 48

Clay County 45 Gordonsville 26

Forrest 61 Community 51

Riverdale 77 Oakland 49

Upperman 56 Cumberland County 41

White County 64 Livingston Academy 55

Tullahoma 87 Lawrence County 78

Marshall County 75 Spring Hill 46

Moore County 53 Eagleville 52

Green Hill 62 Lebanon 42

Creek Wood 60 Liberty Creek 26

White House 72 Greenbrier 67

White House Heritage 53 Fairview 42

Giles County 47 Loretto 46

Mt Pleasant 75 Summertown 73

Santa Fe 52 Wayne County 34

Camden Central 63 Hickman County 44

Hillsboro 83 John Overton 43

Sycamore 68 Stewart County 56

East Hickman 47 Waverly 42

Frank Hughes 69 Clarksburg 53

Perry County 73 West Caroll 58

Bolivar Central 75 Adamsville 35

Rossview 58 Clarksville 46

Greenfield 59 Gleason 42

Braddford 62 South Fulton 33

Clarksville NW 66 Henry County 46

Houston 70 Collierville 63

Clarksville Academy 70 Friendship Christian 40

 

Katie Capua

