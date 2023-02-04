High School Basketball Finals:
Girls:
Alcoa 64 Gatlinburg-Pittman 53
Farragut 41 Heritage 38
Bearden 62 Hardin valley 32
McMinn Central 52 Polk County 28
Campbell County 36 Scott 28
York Institute 79 Jackson County 30
Bradley Central 77 McMinn County 20
Fulton 61 Sequoyah 46
Pickett County 65 Clarkrange 62
Clay County 66 Gordonsville 42
Upperman 61 Cumberland County 51
Spring Hill 44 Marshall County 41
Stewarts Creek 100 Antioch 10
Moore County 70 Eagleville 53
Lebanon 55 GreenHill 34
Fayetteville 50 Huntland 42
Creek Wood 65 Liberty Creek 41
Loretto 50 Giles County 24
Summertown 88 Mt Pleasant 13
Wayne County 75 Santa Fe 10
McEwen 62 Big Sandy 31
Brentwood 64 Franklin 33
Houston County 82 McKenzie 65
McNairy Central 55 Chester County 41
East Hickman 43 Waverly 39
Frank Hughes 48 Clarksburg 44
Huntingdon 70 Milan 20
Clarksville 46 Rossview 23
Gleason 39 Greenfield 37
South Fulton 61 Bradford 26
Springfield 62 Clarksville NE 16
Henry County 58 Clarksville NW 42
Collierville 60 Houston 35
Boys:
Sweetwater 45 Maryville Christian 30
Alcoa 63 Gatlinburg-Pittman 62
Greeneville 80 Grainger 37
Morristown East 72 Jefferson County 57
Morristown West 81 Sevier County 80
Northview Academy 64 Seymour 46
Farragut 69 Heritage 43
Hardin Valley 68 Bearden 38
Marion County 66 Whitwell 36
Campbell County 78 Scott 45
Cleveland 60 Walker Valley 44
Jackson County 54 York Institute 51
McMinn County 71 Bradley Central 63
Fulton 53 Sequoyah 38
Warren County 50 Coffee County 48
Pickett County 77 Clarkrange 48
Clay County 45 Gordonsville 26
Forrest 61 Community 51
Riverdale 77 Oakland 49
Upperman 56 Cumberland County 41
White County 64 Livingston Academy 55
Tullahoma 87 Lawrence County 78
Marshall County 75 Spring Hill 46
Moore County 53 Eagleville 52
Green Hill 62 Lebanon 42
Creek Wood 60 Liberty Creek 26
White House 72 Greenbrier 67
White House Heritage 53 Fairview 42
Giles County 47 Loretto 46
Mt Pleasant 75 Summertown 73
Santa Fe 52 Wayne County 34
Camden Central 63 Hickman County 44
Hillsboro 83 John Overton 43
Sycamore 68 Stewart County 56
East Hickman 47 Waverly 42
Frank Hughes 69 Clarksburg 53
Perry County 73 West Caroll 58
Bolivar Central 75 Adamsville 35
Rossview 58 Clarksville 46
Greenfield 59 Gleason 42
Braddford 62 South Fulton 33
Clarksville NW 66 Henry County 46
Houston 70 Collierville 63
Clarksville Academy 70 Friendship Christian 40