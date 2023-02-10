February 9, 2023
High School Basketball Finals:

Girls:

South Fulton 60 Greenfield 30

Campbell County 67 Sunbright 26

Farragut 59 Morristown East 20

Bearden 44 Cleveland 40

York Institute 62 Jackson County 15

Clay County 57 Macon County 43

Lawrence County 52 Spring Hill 39

Cheatham County 63 Fairview 33

Wayne County 70 Collinwood 38

Loretto 66 Richland 32

Clarksville Christian 59 Waverly 42

Perry County 56 Santa Fe 44

Dresden 70 Bradford 36

Dyersburg 59 Crockett 56

Gleason 70 Clarksburg 40

Dyer County 43 Obion County 33

Lake County 70 Jackson Central Merry 36

Covington 33 Munford 32

Boys:

South Doyle 70 Powell 55

Farragut 68 Morristown East 63

Dyer County 78 Obion County 45

Campbell County 72 Sunbright 31

Sweetwater 61 Knoxville Ambassadors 48

Oak Ridge 74 Clinton 61

York Institute 46 Jackson County 45

Clay County 61 Macon County 22

Page 57 Marshall County 53

Spring Hill 57 Lawrence County 55

Fairview 61 Cheatham 55

Wayne County 71 Collinwood 57

Loretto 50 Richland 34

Murray 81 Camden Central 58

East Hickman 53 Stewart County 52

Waverly 51 Clarksville Christian 31

Santa Fe 75 Perry County 66

Union City 50 Westview 45

Crockett County 58 Dyersburg 50

Clarksbrug 90 Gleason 62

Middleton 73 Humboldt 42

 

Katie Capua

