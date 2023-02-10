High School Basketball Finals:
Girls:
South Fulton 60 Greenfield 30
Campbell County 67 Sunbright 26
Farragut 59 Morristown East 20
Bearden 44 Cleveland 40
York Institute 62 Jackson County 15
Clay County 57 Macon County 43
Lawrence County 52 Spring Hill 39
Cheatham County 63 Fairview 33
Wayne County 70 Collinwood 38
Loretto 66 Richland 32
Clarksville Christian 59 Waverly 42
Perry County 56 Santa Fe 44
Dresden 70 Bradford 36
Dyersburg 59 Crockett 56
Gleason 70 Clarksburg 40
Dyer County 43 Obion County 33
Lake County 70 Jackson Central Merry 36
Covington 33 Munford 32
Boys:
South Doyle 70 Powell 55
Farragut 68 Morristown East 63
Dyer County 78 Obion County 45
Campbell County 72 Sunbright 31
Sweetwater 61 Knoxville Ambassadors 48
Oak Ridge 74 Clinton 61
York Institute 46 Jackson County 45
Clay County 61 Macon County 22
Page 57 Marshall County 53
Spring Hill 57 Lawrence County 55
Fairview 61 Cheatham 55
Wayne County 71 Collinwood 57
Loretto 50 Richland 34
Murray 81 Camden Central 58
East Hickman 53 Stewart County 52
Waverly 51 Clarksville Christian 31
Santa Fe 75 Perry County 66
Union City 50 Westview 45
Crockett County 58 Dyersburg 50
Clarksbrug 90 Gleason 62
Middleton 73 Humboldt 42