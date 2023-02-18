High School Basketball Finals:
Girls:
South Fulton 63 Greenfield 55
Bearden 49 Maryville 36
Stewarts Creek 51 LaVergne 29
Wilson Central 42 Mt. Juliet 30
Beech 59 Station Camp 33
Collinwood 63 Culleoka 49
Loretto 56 Lewis County 23
McEwen 58 Big Sandy 25
McNairy Central 46 Hardin County 27
Crockett County 34 Obion County 23
Covington 45 Haywood 39
McKenzie 66 Houston County 44
Dresden 39 Gleason 30
Boys:
Hampton 77 Unaka 41
South Greene 62 Johnson County 61
Carter 79 Seymour 57
Karns 88 West 83
Gibbs 83 Northview Academy 76
Sweetwater 64 Meigs County 61
Oakdale 66 Rockwood 65
Upperman 52 Cumberland County 41
Cane Ridge 63 Antioch 56
Cheatham County 54 White House Heritage 35
Big Sandy 67 McEwen 60
Liberty 70 Jackson South Side 56
Milan 54 Westview 37
Hollow Rock Bruceton 58 West Carroll 57
Bolivar Central 57 Madison Academic Magnet 45
Middleton 70 Halls 35