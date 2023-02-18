February 17, 2023
High School Basketball Finals:

High School Basketball Finals:

Girls:

South Fulton 63 Greenfield 55

Bearden 49 Maryville 36

Stewarts Creek 51 LaVergne 29

Wilson Central 42 Mt. Juliet 30

Beech 59 Station Camp 33

Collinwood 63 Culleoka 49

Loretto 56 Lewis County 23

McEwen 58 Big Sandy 25

McNairy Central 46 Hardin County 27

Crockett County 34 Obion County 23

Covington 45 Haywood 39

McKenzie 66 Houston County 44

Dresden 39 Gleason 30

Boys:

Hampton 77 Unaka 41

South Greene 62 Johnson County 61

Carter 79 Seymour 57

Karns 88 West 83

Gibbs 83 Northview Academy 76

Sweetwater 64 Meigs County 61

Oakdale 66 Rockwood 65

Upperman 52 Cumberland County 41

Cane Ridge 63 Antioch 56

Cheatham County 54 White House Heritage 35

Big Sandy 67 McEwen 60

Liberty 70 Jackson South Side 56

Milan 54 Westview 37

Hollow Rock Bruceton 58 West Carroll 57

Bolivar Central 57 Madison Academic Magnet 45

Middleton 70 Halls 35

 

