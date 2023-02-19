High School Basketball Finals:
Girls:
Trinity Christian 38 USJ 34
Gibson County 53 Westview 43
Liberty 39 Jackson North Side 33
Jakcson Central Merry 57 Middleton 52
Huntingdon 58 Union City 38
West Ridge 48 Science Hill 37
Alcoa 78 Union County 15
Grainger 56 Cocke County 42
Greeneville 74 Claiborne 30
Sevier County 62 Morristown East 42
Gatlinburg-Pittman 60 Pigeon Forge 17
Bradley Central 64 Walker Valley 21
Cleveland 60 McMinn County 30
Fulton 57 Sequoyah 40
Lenoir City 58 Austin East 49
Stewarts Creek 65 Cane Ridge 35
LaVergne 51 Smyrna 39
Cookeville 63 Wilson Central 23
Creek Wood 39 Portland 20
Green Hill 46 Lebanon 31
Greenbrier 48 Liberty Creek
Camden Central 36 Hickman County 25
Bartlett 60 Collierville 48
Fayette Academy 49 FACS 32
Boys:
Alcoa 71 Union County 63
Gatlinburg Pittman 79 Pigeon Forge 39
Greeneville 71 Cherokee 21
Jefferson County 59 Morristown West 52
william Blount 64 Bearden 41
Austin East 74 South Doyle 58
McMinn County 67 Walker Valley 58
York Institute 61 Sequatchie County 50
Cascade 65 Community 40
Antioch 65 Stewarts Creek 59
Lebanon 65 Cookeville 44
Fayetteville 82 Eagleville 50
Huntland 58 Moore County 50
Creek Wood 66 White House 51
Wayne County 79 Culleoka 51
Franklin 55 Brentwood 50
Stewart County 54 Waverly 51
Nolensville 54 Summit 33
Bradford 62 South Fulton 42
Haywood 76 Covington 48
Henry County 57 Clarksville NW 42