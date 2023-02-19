February 19, 2023
High School Basketball Finals:

Girls:

Trinity Christian 38 USJ 34

Gibson County 53 Westview 43

Liberty 39 Jackson North  Side 33

Jakcson Central Merry 57 Middleton 52

Huntingdon 58 Union City 38

West Ridge 48 Science Hill 37

Alcoa 78 Union County 15

Grainger 56 Cocke County 42

Greeneville 74 Claiborne 30

Sevier County 62 Morristown East 42

Gatlinburg-Pittman 60 Pigeon Forge 17

Bradley Central 64 Walker Valley 21

Cleveland 60 McMinn County 30

Fulton 57 Sequoyah 40

Lenoir City 58 Austin East 49

Stewarts Creek 65 Cane Ridge 35

LaVergne 51 Smyrna 39

Cookeville 63 Wilson Central 23

Creek Wood 39 Portland 20

Green Hill 46 Lebanon 31

Greenbrier 48 Liberty Creek

Camden Central 36 Hickman County 25

Bartlett 60 Collierville 48

Fayette Academy 49 FACS 32

Boys:

Alcoa 71 Union County 63

Gatlinburg Pittman 79 Pigeon Forge 39

Greeneville 71 Cherokee 21

Jefferson County 59 Morristown West 52

william Blount 64 Bearden 41

Austin East 74 South Doyle 58

McMinn County 67 Walker Valley 58

York Institute 61 Sequatchie County 50

Cascade 65 Community 40

Antioch 65 Stewarts Creek 59

Lebanon 65 Cookeville 44

Fayetteville 82 Eagleville 50

Huntland 58 Moore County 50

Creek Wood 66 White House 51

Wayne County 79 Culleoka 51

Franklin 55 Brentwood 50

Stewart County 54 Waverly 51

Nolensville 54 Summit 33

Bradford 62 South Fulton 42

Haywood 76 Covington 48

Henry County 57 Clarksville NW 42

 

