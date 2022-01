Saturday’s Adamsville at Obion County Central basketball games have now been canceled due to COVID issues.

School officials in Obion County have now set a tentative date of Saturday, January 29th at 2:00 to replay the game.

If that date is made official, Obion County Central will hold their Homecoming festivities.

Also, tonight’s Fulton County at Ballard Memorial basketball games have been canceled due to COVID issues.