High School, Middle School and College Basketball Games on Saturday

High school basketball will return on Saturday, following the winter precipitation.

South Fulton is at Westview at 1:00

St. Benedict at Union City for a boys game – 5:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” – Jr. Varsity plays at 4:00

Dresden is at Gleason – 5:40 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

Greenfield at Bradford at 6:00

Times have changed, but the dates remain the same for the Northwest Middle School Athletic Association postseason basketball tournament.

Union City’s fifth-seeded boys will now face No. 4 Trenton, Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at Peabody High School. The third-seeded Lady Tornadoes will play Trenton at 6 p.m. that night.

The girls’ semis are still planned for Monday night, at 6 and 7:30, respectively, with the boys’ Final 4 on tap for Thursday at the same times.

Champions of the tourney will be determined Saturday, Jan. 15, with the girls’ game set for 6 p.m. and the boys’ title game to follow.

In college basketball, the women Skyhawks game at home against Belmont has been canceled due to COVID, but the men’s game will take place at 3:30. Broadcast on WCMT will start at 3:00.