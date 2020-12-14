High school basketball teams in Kentucky will begin practice starting on December 14th.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted 12-5 to allow the start of practices in advance of regular season play.

The first game for basketball has been set for January 4th with District Tournaments to begin on March 15th.

The Board also voted to hold the state tournament sometime between the dates of March 29th and April 8th.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said schools will also need to initiate extra restrictions dealing with attendance at this years games.