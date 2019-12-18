Girls’ Basketball Scores:
Bradford 49, Gleason 40
Union City 64, Dresden 47
Dyer County 76, South Gibson 65
Greenfield 76, Lake County 29
Obion County 39, South Fulton 21
South Side 65, Scotts Hill 58
McKenzie 53, Peabody 45
Huntingdon 58, Henry County 52
Stewart County 67, Camden 48
Fairview 49, Hickman County 39
Boys’ Basketball Scores:
Bradford 75, Gleason 55
Union City 70, Dresden 25
Lake County 57, Greenfield 42
Obion County 47, South Fulton 36
Henry County 62, Huntingdon 43
Stewart County 78, Camden 74
Fairview 64, Hickman County 46