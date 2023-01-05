High School Basketball Teams Begin District Play

Local high school basketball teams begin district competition as they enter the second half of the regular season.

In District 13A, Gleason visits Dresden Friday to open the league slate. Greenfield plays its first district game Saturday at home against Bradford. South Fulton starts its district schedule by hosting Dresden on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

In District 12AA, Westview begins league play Friday at home with Milan. Union City also opens district play Friday as they travel to Huntingdon. Gibson County’s first district contest is at home against Huntingdon on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Lake County hosts Peabody in its opening District 14A game on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Obion Central competes in four-team District 13AAA and begins district play on Jan. 27 hosting Crockett County.