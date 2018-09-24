The latest Associated Press high school football polls are out for Tennessee, with several local teams in the Top-10 rankings.

In Class-A, Huntingdon was ranked 4th, Lake County 7th and West Carroll 10th.

In Class-2A, Trenton Peabody remained in the third spot.

In Class-4A, South Side is 4th, Dyersburg 5th and Crockett County moved up one spot to 8th.

And in Class-5A, Henry County moved into the No. 1 spot with their (6-0) record.

In college football, several Southeastern Conference teams are in this weeks AP Top-25, including the Kentucky Wildcats.

Alabama remains the No.1 team in the nation, with Georgia 2nd, LSU 5th and Auburn 10th.

Also from the SEC, Kentucky entered the poll at 17th and Mississippi State dropped to 23rd.

