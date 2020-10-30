The final week of regular season football will be played tonight in Tennessee.
Halls at Union City – 6:30 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Westview at Milan – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
Other Games:
Gleason at South Fulton
Greenfield at West Carroll
Humboldt at Dresden
Dyersburg at Crockett County
McKenzie at Adamsville
Clarksville Northwest at Henry County
The Obion County at Haywood County, and Ripley at Lake County games will not be played due to COVID-19.
Western Kentucky:
Russellville at Fulton County
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Mayfield
Murray High at Calloway County
Marshall County at Graves County
Muhlenburg County at Ballard Memorial
The McCracken County at Paducah Tilghman game has been canceled due to COVID-19.