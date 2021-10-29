High School Football Friday Night

It is the final night of regular season high school football, and Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have three games on the radio tonight.

Obion County Central is at Haywood – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN

Union City is at Huntingdon – 6:30 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” Gleason at South Fulton on Mix 101.3 at 6:30.

Other games:

Houston County at Westview Crittenden County is at Dresden

Greenfield at Lake County

McEwen at McKenzie

Halls at Humboldt

West Carroll at Trenton Peabody

Camden at Gibson County

Dyersburg at Ripley

South Gibson at Crockett County

Milan at Jackson North Side

Dyer County at Kingsbury

In Western Kentucky:

Murray High at Fulton County

Graves County at Marshall County

Mayfield at Madisonville Christian County at McCracken County

Paducah Tilghman at Hopkinsville

Union County at Calloway County

Ballard Memorial at Muhlenberg County