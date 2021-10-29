High School Football Friday Night
It is the final night of regular season high school football, and Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have three games on the radio tonight.
Obion County Central is at Haywood – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN
Union City is at Huntingdon – 6:30 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” Gleason at South Fulton on Mix 101.3 at 6:30.
Other games:
Houston County at Westview Crittenden County is at Dresden
Greenfield at Lake County
McEwen at McKenzie
Halls at Humboldt
West Carroll at Trenton Peabody
Camden at Gibson County
Dyersburg at Ripley
South Gibson at Crockett County
Milan at Jackson North Side
Dyer County at Kingsbury
In Western Kentucky:
Murray High at Fulton County
Graves County at Marshall County
Mayfield at Madisonville Christian County at McCracken County
Paducah Tilghman at Hopkinsville
Union County at Calloway County
Ballard Memorial at Muhlenberg County