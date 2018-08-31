It is Week 3 of high school football, and Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have three games live on the radio.
Obion County Central at Dyersburg – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN
Trenton Peabody at Union City – 7:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Dresden at Lake County – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
Other Games:
South Fulton at Greenfield
Henry County at Dyer County
Huntingdon at Bruceton
Bolivar Central at South Gibson
West Carroll at Humboldt
Ripley at Crockett County
Western Kentucky:
Fulton City at Fulton County
Paducah Tilghman at Mayfield
Graves County at McCracken County
North Hopkins at Murray High
Ballard Memorial at Marshall County
Major League Baseball:
The St. Louis Cardinals begin a three game home series against the Cincinnati Reds. Broadcast of the game will be joined in progress following Obion County Central football on 104.9 KYTN.