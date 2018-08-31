It is Week 3 of high school football, and Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have three games live on the radio.

Obion County Central at Dyersburg – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN

Trenton Peabody at Union City – 7:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Dresden at Lake County – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

Other Games:

South Fulton at Greenfield

Henry County at Dyer County

Huntingdon at Bruceton

Bolivar Central at South Gibson

West Carroll at Humboldt

Ripley at Crockett County

Western Kentucky:

Fulton City at Fulton County

Paducah Tilghman at Mayfield

Graves County at McCracken County

North Hopkins at Murray High

Ballard Memorial at Marshall County

Major League Baseball:

The St. Louis Cardinals begin a three game home series against the Cincinnati Reds. Broadcast of the game will be joined in progress following Obion County Central football on 104.9 KYTN.

