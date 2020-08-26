Several high school football games are being moved to Thursday night due to the threat of inclement weather Friday from the remnants of Hurricane Laura.
Games being played Thursday night include:
Greenfield @ Bruceton, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3
Obion Central @ Dyer County, airtime 6:30 104.9 KYTN
USJ @ Union City, airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake
Other games being played Thursday night are:
Westview @ Gibson County
Dyersburg @ Brighton
Covington @ Haywood
Humboldt @ Halls
TCA @ South Gibson
JCS @ Chester County
Camden @ Creek Wood
Scotts Hill @ Bolivar