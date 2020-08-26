Several high school football games are being moved to Thursday night due to the threat of inclement weather Friday from the remnants of Hurricane Laura.

Games being played Thursday night include:

Greenfield @ Bruceton, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3

Obion Central @ Dyer County, airtime 6:30 104.9 KYTN

USJ @ Union City, airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake

Other games being played Thursday night are:

Westview @ Gibson County

Dyersburg @ Brighton

Covington @ Haywood

Humboldt @ Halls

TCA @ South Gibson

JCS @ Chester County

Camden @ Creek Wood

Scotts Hill @ Bolivar