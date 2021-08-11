High School Football Jamborees and Scrimmages
Several area football teams will again hit the field in pre-season play on Friday night.
At War Memorial Stadium in Union City, a football jamboree will be held with the Middle School and High School facing Milan.
The middle school game will begin at 6:30, with the high school playing at 7:30.
In between games, both the Milan and Union City marching bands will perform.
The West Tennessee/West Kentucky Football Challenge will be held at Bethel University in McKenzie.
5:45 – Stewart County plays Murray High
6:45 – Dresden plays West Carroll
7:45 – Jackson Northside plays Paducah Tilghman
8:45 – Henry County plays Haywood
At the Dyersburg Jamboree, Dyer County will play USJ at 6:00, followed by Crockett County facing Covington, Obion County Central playing Munford, and Dyersburg facing Gibson County.
At the Ripley Jamboree, Gleason will play Halls at 7:00, followed by Ripley playing Brighton.
In regular pre-season scrimmages, Fulton County will travel to Greenfield for a 7:00 start, with McKenzie playing at Westview at 7:00.