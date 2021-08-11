August 11, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. High School Football…

High School Football Jamborees and Scrimmages

High School Football Jamborees and Scrimmages

Several area football teams will again hit the field in pre-season play on Friday night.

At War Memorial Stadium in Union City, a football jamboree will be held with the Middle School and High School facing Milan.

The middle school game will begin at 6:30, with the high school playing at 7:30.

In between games, both the Milan and Union City marching bands will perform.

The West Tennessee/West Kentucky Football Challenge will be held at Bethel University in McKenzie.

5:45 – Stewart County plays Murray High

6:45 – Dresden plays West Carroll

7:45 – Jackson Northside plays Paducah Tilghman

8:45 – Henry County plays Haywood

At the Dyersburg Jamboree, Dyer County will play USJ at 6:00, followed by Crockett County facing Covington, Obion County Central playing Munford, and Dyersburg facing Gibson County.

At the Ripley Jamboree, Gleason will play Halls at 7:00, followed by Ripley playing Brighton.

In regular pre-season scrimmages, Fulton County will travel to Greenfield for a 7:00 start, with McKenzie playing at Westview at 7:00.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology