High School Football Jamborees and Scrimmages

Several area football teams will again hit the field in pre-season play on Friday night.

At War Memorial Stadium in Union City, a football jamboree will be held with the Middle School and High School facing Milan.

The middle school game will begin at 6:30, with the high school playing at 7:30.

In between games, both the Milan and Union City marching bands will perform.

The West Tennessee/West Kentucky Football Challenge will be held at Bethel University in McKenzie.

5:45 – Stewart County plays Murray High

6:45 – Dresden plays West Carroll

7:45 – Jackson Northside plays Paducah Tilghman

8:45 – Henry County plays Haywood

At the Dyersburg Jamboree, Dyer County will play USJ at 6:00, followed by Crockett County facing Covington, Obion County Central playing Munford, and Dyersburg facing Gibson County.

At the Ripley Jamboree, Gleason will play Halls at 7:00, followed by Ripley playing Brighton.

In regular pre-season scrimmages, Fulton County will travel to Greenfield for a 7:00 start, with McKenzie playing at Westview at 7:00.