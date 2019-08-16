Local high school football doesn’t officially kick-off for another week, but the Friday night lights will be shining tonight with football jamborees in West Tennessee.
The Dresden Lions, under new head coach Wes Johnson, will take on Murray at the McDonald’s Football Challenge at Henry County High School. Henry County will play Paducah Tilghman.
The Obion Central Rebels face USJ tonight in the Dyersburg Jamboree.
Several teams are playing in one-on-one jamborees tonight with the Westview Chargers and new head coach Matt McConnell playing at McKenzie, Union City is at Milan, Greenfield is hosting Middleton, and Gibson County plays at Lake County.
Here’s the full schedule for tonight’s games:
McDonald’s Football Challenge @ Henry County @ 6:00
West Carroll vs. Stewart County
Dresden vs. Murray
North Side vs. Paducah Tilghman
Paducah Tilghman vs. Henry County
Dyersburg Football Jamboree @ 6:00
Haywood vs. Brighton
Covington vs. Crockett County
USJ vs. Obion Central
Munford vs. Dyersburg
Lexington Football Jamboree @ 7:45
McNairy Central vs. Huntingdon
Adamsville vs. Lexington
McNairy Central vs. Scotts Hill
Other Friday night preseason matchups…
Westview @ McKenzie
Union City @ Milan
Middleton @ Greenfield
Gibson County @ Lake County
Peabody @ South Gibson
Humboldt @ JCS
Bruceton @ Camden