Local high school football doesn’t officially kick-off for another week, but the Friday night lights will be shining tonight with football jamborees in West Tennessee.

The Dresden Lions, under new head coach Wes Johnson, will take on Murray at the McDonald’s Football Challenge at Henry County High School. Henry County will play Paducah Tilghman.

The Obion Central Rebels face USJ tonight in the Dyersburg Jamboree.

Several teams are playing in one-on-one jamborees tonight with the Westview Chargers and new head coach Matt McConnell playing at McKenzie, Union City is at Milan, Greenfield is hosting Middleton, and Gibson County plays at Lake County.

Here’s the full schedule for tonight’s games:

McDonald’s Football Challenge @ Henry County @ 6:00

West Carroll vs. Stewart County

Dresden vs. Murray

North Side vs. Paducah Tilghman

Paducah Tilghman vs. Henry County

Dyersburg Football Jamboree @ 6:00

Haywood vs. Brighton

Covington vs. Crockett County

USJ vs. Obion Central

Munford vs. Dyersburg

Lexington Football Jamboree @ 7:45

McNairy Central vs. Huntingdon

Adamsville vs. Lexington

McNairy Central vs. Scotts Hill

Other Friday night preseason matchups…

Westview @ McKenzie

Union City @ Milan

Middleton @ Greenfield

Gibson County @ Lake County

Peabody @ South Gibson

Humboldt @ JCS

Bruceton @ Camden