High School Football Scoreboard
Tennessee Scores:
Briarcrest 34, Pure Youth Alliance, TN 6
Brighton 44, Kingsbury 8
Covington 49, Bolivar Central 6
Dresden 56, McEwen 14
Henry Co. 24, Paducah Tilghman, KY 20
MASE 68, Middleton 0
McKenzie 56, Gleason 0
Memphis Central 41, Memphis Overton 0
Ridgeway 10, Kirby 3
South Fulton 54, Perry Co. 12
Adamsville 49, McNairy Central 13
Bartlett 38, Cordova 0
Fayette Academy 49, FACS 17
Germantown 33, Arlington 3
Greenfield 35, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 13
Humboldt 26, Jackson Central-Merry 14
Westview 34, Huntingdon 27
Munford 31, Southwind 20
Tipton-Rosemark 27, Harding Academy 14
Whitehaven 26, White Station 19
Kentucky Scores:
Hopkins County Central 54, Calloway County 14
South Warren 27, McCracken County 13