October 8, 2022
High School Football Scoreboard

Union City at Westview will be a battle of two school ranked in the Top-10 of the Associated Press Class-2A polls…

Tennessee Scores:

Briarcrest 34, Pure Youth Alliance, TN 6

Brighton 44, Kingsbury 8

Covington 49, Bolivar Central 6

Dresden 56, McEwen 14

Henry Co. 24, Paducah Tilghman, KY 20

MASE 68, Middleton 0

McKenzie 56, Gleason 0

Memphis Central 41, Memphis Overton 0

Ridgeway 10, Kirby 3

South Fulton 54, Perry Co. 12

Adamsville 49, McNairy Central 13

Bartlett 38, Cordova 0

Fayette Academy 49, FACS 17

Germantown 33, Arlington 3

Greenfield 35, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 13

Humboldt 26, Jackson Central-Merry 14

Westview 34, Huntingdon 27

Munford 31, Southwind 20

Tipton-Rosemark 27, Harding Academy 14

Whitehaven 26, White Station 19

 

Kentucky Scores:

Hopkins County Central 54, Calloway County 14

South Warren 27, McCracken County 13

 

