Several high school football scrimmages took place last Friday night.

Union City played host to Dyer County and outscored the Choctaws 5-2.

Westview scored 34 points at Crockett County, while holding the Cavaliers scoreless.

Fulton County scored eight times against Ballard Memorial, with the Bombers scoring once.

At Troy, Obion County Central hosted Greenfield and Ripley.