High school football scrimmages set for this weekend
The beginning of high school football season is only three weeks away, and area teams continue preparations for the new campaign with preseason scrimmages.
Local squads are slated to compete in up to three scrimmage contests with several playing in jamboree action on Aug. 11.
Football scrimmages taking place this weekend include:
Friday, July 28
Westview vs. Huntingdon (at UT Martin)
Dresden vs. Adamsville (at Bethel University)
Greenfield at Houston County
Obion Central/South Fulton at Caruthersville, Mo.
Union City at Brighton
Lake County at West Carroll
Henry County at Christian Brothers
Saturday, July 29
Gleason at Stewart County