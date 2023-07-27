High school football scrimmages set for this weekend

The beginning of high school football season is only three weeks away, and area teams continue preparations for the new campaign with preseason scrimmages.

Local squads are slated to compete in up to three scrimmage contests with several playing in jamboree action on Aug. 11.

Football scrimmages taking place this weekend include:

Friday, July 28

Westview vs. Huntingdon (at UT Martin)

Dresden vs. Adamsville (at Bethel University)

Greenfield at Houston County

Obion Central/South Fulton at Caruthersville, Mo.

Union City at Brighton

Lake County at West Carroll

Henry County at Christian Brothers

Saturday, July 29

Gleason at Stewart County