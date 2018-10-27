Here are the local teams playing next Friday evening at 7:
Class 1A
Huntingdon vs. Moore County
Lake County vs. Westwood
West Carroll at Hillcrest
Greenfield vs. MASE
South Fulton at Freedom Prep
Class 2A
Riverside vs. Eagleville
Hickman County at Columbia Academy
Trenton Peabody vs. MAHS
Trinity Christian Academy at Mitchell
Union City vs. Douglass
Gibson County at Fairley
Class 3A
Camden vs. Stratford
McNairy County at Raleigh-Egypt
Milan vs. Trezevant
South Gibson at Wooddale
Class 4A
Chester County at Springfield
Jackson South Side at Creekwood
Jackson North Side vs. Portland
Dyersburg vs. Memphis East
Crockett County at Craigmont
Haywood vs. Fayette-ware
Ripley at Millington
Class 5A
Henty County vs. Munford
Dyer County at Ridgeway
You can tune into Mix 101.3 to catch Greenfield vs. MASE.
Meanwhile, 104.9 KYTN will broadcast South Fulton at Freedom Prep. Airtime is 6:30!