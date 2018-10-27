Here are the local teams playing next Friday evening at 7:

Class 1A

Huntingdon vs. Moore County

Lake County vs. Westwood

West Carroll at Hillcrest

Greenfield vs. MASE

South Fulton at Freedom Prep

Class 2A

Riverside vs. Eagleville

Hickman County at Columbia Academy

Trenton Peabody vs. MAHS

Trinity Christian Academy at Mitchell

Union City vs. Douglass

Gibson County at Fairley

Class 3A

Camden vs. Stratford

McNairy County at Raleigh-Egypt

Milan vs. Trezevant

South Gibson at Wooddale

Class 4A

Chester County at Springfield

Jackson South Side at Creekwood

Jackson North Side vs. Portland

Dyersburg vs. Memphis East

Crockett County at Craigmont

Haywood vs. Fayette-ware

Ripley at Millington

Class 5A

Henty County vs. Munford

Dyer County at Ridgeway

You can tune into Mix 101.3 to catch Greenfield vs. MASE.

Meanwhile, 104.9 KYTN will broadcast South Fulton at Freedom Prep. Airtime is 6:30!

