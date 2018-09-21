It’s Week 6 of high school football, with Thunderbolt Broadcasting to have two games on the radio.
Union City plays Penns Grove, New Jersey – 5:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Obion County Central at Westview – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN & Mix 101.3 WCMT
Other Games:
Greenfield at Fulton County
Halls at South Fulton
Dresden at Trenton Peabody
Gleason at Hollow Rock-Bruceton
Clarksville at Dyer County
Huntingdon at Milan
Humboldt at McNairy Central
North Side at Dyersburg
Gibson County at West Carroll
Western Kentucky:
Corbin at Mayfield
Fulton City at Clarksville Academy
Apollo at Graves County
Russellville at Murray High
Calloway County at Madisonville-North Hopkins