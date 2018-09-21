It’s Week 6 of high school football, with Thunderbolt Broadcasting to have two games on the radio.

Union City plays Penns Grove, New Jersey – 5:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Obion County Central at Westview – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN & Mix 101.3 WCMT

Other Games:

Greenfield at Fulton County

Halls at South Fulton

Dresden at Trenton Peabody

Gleason at Hollow Rock-Bruceton

Clarksville at Dyer County

Huntingdon at Milan

Humboldt at McNairy Central

North Side at Dyersburg

Gibson County at West Carroll

Western Kentucky:

Corbin at Mayfield

Fulton City at Clarksville Academy

Apollo at Graves County

Russellville at Murray High

Calloway County at Madisonville-North Hopkins

