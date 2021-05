Two local high schools will conduct their graduation ceremonies tonight.

Seniors at both Fulton City and Fulton County will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.

The Fulton City School System will have ceremonies starting at 6:30 in the high school gymnasium.

Twenty-two seniors will graduate at Fulton.

Fulton County High School will hold commencement services at 7:00 in the gymnasium.

Thirty-six seniors will receive their diplomas.