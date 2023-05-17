High school soccer: Westview, Obion Central conclude seasons in region semifinals

The Westview and Obion Central soccer teams concluded their seasons Tuesday as both squads lost in region semifinal matches.

Sheffield defeated Westview 4-0 in a Region 7A semifinal in Memphis, while Lexington outscored Obion Central 3-2 in a Region 7AA semifinal at Troy.

In other Class A regional action, McKenzie beat Memphis School of Excellence 3-0, Loretto edged Milan 1-0, and Madison eliminated Scotts Hill 9-0. McKenzie hosts Sheffield in the Region 7A championship Thursday. Madison visits Loretto for the Region 6A title match.

Results in the Class AA bracket included Crockett County over Chester County 3-1 and Haywood outlasting Raleigh Egypt 3-2 in overtime. Lexington plays at Crockett County in the Region 7AA championship Thursday. Haywood travels to Millington for the Region 8AA finals.

And in Class AAA, Henry County’s season ended with a 6-0 loss to Clarksville.