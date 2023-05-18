High school softball: Dresden, Westview come up short in region finals; both in sectionals Friday

Dresden and Westview suffered losses in their region championship games Wednesday, but both teams are still alive in the postseason and travel in the sectional round Friday.

Halls defeated Dresden 4-1 in the Region 7A championship contest at Halls. The Lady Lions scored their run in the third inning when Eva Stafford singled to bring home Paisley Pittman. Dresden (18-4) plays at the Lakeland Prep-Memphis Middle College winner Friday for the chance to qualify for the state tournament.

Waverly beat Westview 4-1 in the Region 6AA championship game at UT Martin. The Lady Chargers scored their run in the sixth inning when Mary Anna Chester singled to plate Addie Roberts. Westview (24-10) plays at Summertown Friday in a rematch of last year’s sectional game with the winner advancing to state.