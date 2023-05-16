High school softball: Westview and Dresden punch tickets to region finals, sectionals; South Fulton falls

The Westview and Dresden softball teams won Monday to punch their tickets to the region finals and sectional round for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, South Fulton suffered a season-ending loss.

Westview defeated Camden 4-1 in a Region 6AA semifinal to continue in tournament play. The Lady Chargers (24-9) host Waverly in the region championship game Wednesday. Waverly advanced with a 2-1 win over Huntingdon in the other 6AA semifinal.

In the Region 7A semifinals, Dresden topped Middleton 11-0 in five innings, and Halls eliminated South Fulton 13-3. The two winners move on as Dresden (18-3) travels to Halls for the region title game Wednesday.

Wednesday’s region championship matches will determine opponents and locations for the sectional round Friday. Westview will meet Summertown or Loretto in the sectionals. Dresden will face a team from the Memphis area.