A woman who fled from a traffic stop in Fulton, initiated in a pursuit of over 100-miles per hour on the Purchase Parkway.

Reports said Graves County Sheriff’s officers were called to assist a Fulton police officer on the Parkway, after 20 year old Jameka Lewis, of Nashville, had fled from the traffic stop.

Reports said the pursuit was traveling towards Graves County, with Ms. Lewis clocked by radar at a speed of 112 miles-per-hour.

Graves County deputies made contact with the fleeing vehicle, and continued the pursuit into Marshall County.

It was there that a tire deflation device was placed into the roadway and deployed, which forced Ms. Lewis to stop the vehicle.

She was arrested and taken into custody on multiple charges that included fleeing and evading police, four counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

