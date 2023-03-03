High Wind Warning Issued for West Tennessee

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for West Tennessee.

The warning period is today from 6:00 in the morning until 6:00 in the evening.

Weather Service officials say southwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour, could also include gusts as high as 60 miles per hour.

The warning states trees and power lines could be blown down, causing numerous power outages.

The High Wind Warning area also includes Southeast Missouri, East Arkansas and North Mississippi.