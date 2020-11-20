High winds fueled a close-call fire Thursday afternoon in Sharon.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings says the Sharon Fire Department responded to an outside fire just after 3:00 on Mt Vernon Road where the fire had spread to the residence and was threatening the structure.

Chief Eddings says fire fighters contained the fire around the structure before focusing on the outside shed that was ablaze with another engine and firefighters arriving to extinguish the woods and field that were on fire.

The forestry department also arrived at the scene to assist with the containment of the fire.

The forestry department determined the fire had started beside the roadway, possible from a cigarette, and high winds caused the blaze to spread rapidly towards the structure, which was unoccupied at the time.

According to Chief Eddings, there was no damage to the residence.

The Sharon Fire Department and Forestry Department were on the scene for two hours.

Chief Eddings warns the public of the dangers of throwing cigarettes outside, especially during a time with dry and windy conditions.

“One flick of a cigarette outside when conditions are dry could cause great harm to the community,” he said.