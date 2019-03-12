The National Weather Service says the Ken-Tenn area could see a wind event Wednesday thru Thursday.

Forecasts for the area currently indicate winds gusts during the period could range from 40 to 50 miles per hour, with sustained winds the two days near 25 miles per hour.

The forecast also calls for the chance of thunderstorms late Wednesday night, that could drop up to two inches of rain.

Forecasters say daytime temperatures Wednesday and Thursday in the 70’s will give way to near 50 on Friday and in the 40’s on Saturday.