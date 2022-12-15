Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in Weakley County

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of chickens in Weakley County.

State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty says testing at a lab in Nashville and a national lab in Iowa confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza in samples from sick birds.

In Weakley County, animal health officials have established a 12.5-mile zone surrounding the affected facility. Within the zone, commercial poultry will be tested and monitored for illness and movement of commercial poultry requires permitting until the zone is released.

Although HPAI does not pose a food safety risk, no infected poultry or products from sick birds are allowed to enter the food supply. Poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly.

Dr. Beaty says the risk of human infection with avian influenza during poultry outbreaks is very low.