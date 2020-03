Thursday afternoon in the 2020 Class A State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Greenfield’s Lady Jackets battled against the North Greene Lady Huskies. After an amazing game, Greenfield won over North Greene with a final score of Greenfield 68 to North Greene 40. The Lady Jackets will go on to play against the winner of the the game between Clarkrange and Huntingdon tomorrow to decide who will go to the semifinals on Saturday.

