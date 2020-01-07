Our games:
You can stream all three of these stations here.
- Greenfield 83 – Gleason 41 (girls)
- Greenfield 63 – Gleason 34 (boys) (on Mix 101.3)
- Union City 54 – Westview 52 (girls)
- Union City 24 – Westview 20 (boys) at halftime. (on 105.7 The Quake)
- Lake County 57 – Obion Central 45 (girls)
- Obion Central 58 – Lake County 58 (boys) in the fourth quarter. (on 104.9 KYTN)
Other games:
Finals:
- South Fulton 48 – Fulton County 15 (girls)
- Fulton County 74 – South Fulton 53 (boys)
- Dyer County 70 – Milan 39 (girls)
- Jackson South Side 65 – Adamsville 37 (girls)
- Arlington 55 – Houston 44 (girls)
- Mcnairy Central 61 – Chester County 35 (girls)
- Peabody 61 – Middleton 24 (girls)
- Summertown 73 – Perry County 20 ( girls)
- Loretto 66 – Collinwood 41 (girls)
- Creek Wood 48 – Camden 41 (girls)
- Fairview 57 – Waverly 13 (girls)
- Huntingdon 53 – West Carroll 34 (girls)
- West Carroll 51 – Huntingdon 46 (boys)
- Dickinson County 59 – Independance 50 (girls)
- Page 48 – Ravenwood 35 (girls)
- Stewart County 67 – Lewis County 41 (girls)
- Summit 50 – Franklin 44 (girls)
- hampshire 41 – Culleoka 36 (girls)
- Santa Fe 56 – Mt. Pleasant 47 (girls)
- McEwen 59 – Bruceton 40 (girls)
Missing scores:
- Fulton City – Dresden
- Clarksburg – McKenzie
- Kenwood – Henry County
- Milan – Dyer County (boys)
- Humboldt – Halls
- South Gibson – Madison
- Bruceton – McEwen (boys)
- Hickman County – CFS
- Mayfield – Ballard Memorial
- McCracken County – Graves County
- Murray – Paducah Tilghman
- Peabody – Middleton (boys)
- Carlisle County – Calloway County
- Mcnairy Central – Chester County (boys)
- South Fulton – Fulton County (boys)
- Jackson South Side – Adamsville (boys)
- Summertown – Perry County ( boys)
- Loretto – Collinwood (boys)
- Creek Wood – Camden (boys)
- Dickinson County – Independance (boys)
- Page – Ravenwood (boys)
- Stewart County – Lewis County (boys)
- Summit – Franklin (boys)
- Arlington – Houston (boys)
- hampshire – Culleoka (boys)
- Santa Fe – Mt. Pleasant (boys)