A section of KY 408 in Carlisle County will be closed on Tuesday to replace a cross drain.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says KY 408 will be closed just south of the Kindell Road/Mayfield Church Road intersection from 8:00 Tuesday morning to around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Todd says there won’t be a marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 1372, KY 1935, KY 1181 and US 62.