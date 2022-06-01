Hiking Events Planned Saturday for National Trails Day

Tennessee State Parks will celebrate their 85th anniversary this weekend.

As part of the celebration, the 30th annual National Trails Day will take place on Saturday.

State Parks will be offering a variety of ranger-led day hikes, history hikes and nature hikes.

Locally, Reelfoot Lake State Park will host visitors to their Grassy Island Hiking Trail, which is handicap accessible.

The trail is part gravel and boardwalk, and will take place from 2:00 until 4:00.

Big Cypress Tree State Park, in Greenfield, will host a hike of the boardwalk and paved nature trail from 2:00 until 3:00.

And Paris Landing State Park will have a three-mile guided hike at Camp Hazelwood, from 4:00 until 6:00.

Parks officials are urging all hikers to dress according to weather, with the options to bring bottled water, cameras, bug spray and sunscreen.