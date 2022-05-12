Hillcrest Claims Championship of Obion County Academic Bowl

Hillcrest School has claimed the championship of the Obion County Schools District-Wide Academic Bowl.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the Academic Bowl was held Tuesday at Obion County Central, with the finals of the event coming down to Hillcrest and Black Oak Elementary.

The event consisted of eight matches lasting 15 minutes, which was arranged by librarians from each of the participating schools.

A photo of the Hillcrest championship team has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.