Two Obion County schools have been recognized as “Reward Schools.”

The Tennessee Department of Education made the designation for Hillcrest Elementary and South Fulton Elementary, for academic accomplishments during the previous year.

Reward School status is achieved by showing measurable improvement in achievement and growth for all student groups during the year.

South Fulton Elementary Principal Laura Pitts said teachers have worked tirelessly to provide the best education and school environment, while the students have risen to the high expectations.

2019 marked the third consecutive year that Hillcrest Elementary has attained the Reward status.

Principal Travis Johnson gave credit to his teachers, staff, and students for their work to retain the lofty designation, with plans to repeat this school year.