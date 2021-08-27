Hillcrest wins 42-6 over Dresden

In middle school football action Thursday, Hillcrest defeated Dresden by a final score of 42 to 6.

Tucker Moore returned a kick off for 85 yards and a TD, while also rushing for a 43 yard TD and adding a 15 yard receiving TD.

Tanner Richmond scored on a 88 yard run and passed for 50 yards and a TD while Tucker Phelon scored the last TD of the night on a 23 yard run.

On the defensive side of the ball, Bradley Grady had a pick-six for 45 yards.

Morgan Carpenter recorded 13 tackles with three of them for a loss. Tucker Moore added another seven tackles.

Hillcrest is off next week before hosting Gleason on September 9th, while Dresden plays at Gibson County on September 2nd.