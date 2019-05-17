A history author will present a program on Nathan Bedford Forrest at Saturday morning’s meeting of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society.

Richard “Rick” Justice, a teacher in the Sikeston, Missouri public schools and a volunteer at Columbus Belmont State Park will discuss Forrest’s “lightning raids” in West Tennessee, which is title of his recent book, “Tennessee Blitz: Nathan Bedford Forrest’s Lighting Raids in Western Tennessee.”

Jackson Purchase Historical Society President William H. Mulligan, Jr. says while aspects of Forrest’s life and career are controversial, few can deny he was an effective cavalry commander and caused a great deal of disruption in the larger Jackson Purchase and beyond during the Civil War.

Saturday morning’s meeting will be at 10:30 at the Hickman County Historical and Genealogical Society on the Court Square in Clinton.

Mulligan says anyone interested in history in Western Kentucky and West Tennessee is welcome to attend the meeting and join the JPHS.