Historic flooding in Union City, Obion County closes streets, displaces residents

Historic flooding is taking place in Union City and Obion County as over a foot of rain has fallen since early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews are evacuating residents of low-lying city streets and the Thunderbolt Radio stations of KYTN and WQAK are currently off the air due to flooding at the Union City studios.

Union City weather watcher Brent Callicott tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Second Baptist Church is open for those seeking shelter from the flooding.

Elsewhere, Thunderbolt Union City news director Charles Choate says heavy rains caused a hillslide in downtown Hickman.

(AUDIO)