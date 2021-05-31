Historic surge in new business filings in Tennessee

Tennessee is seeing a historic surge in new business filings.

According to Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office, new business filings in the first quarter of this year grew an astonishing 55.1 percent from 2020’s first-quarter filings – the largest year-over-year gain in the 28-year history of this data being collected.

A report from Hargett’s office shows that 19,652 entities filed in the first quarter of 2021, the highest quarterly total on record.

Shelby County saw the largest number of new filings, followed by Davidson, Knox, and Hamilton counties. These four most populous counties accounted for nearly half of the new filings state-wide.