The State of Tennessee is celebrating an historic year of unemployment, with rates at, or below, 3.5-percent.

June reports showed the state at 3.5 percent, which was unchanged from the May 2018 report.

Throughout the last 14 months, Tennessee has experienced historically low unemployment, with April of 2017 being the last time a rate of 4.0-percent was recorded.

Governor Bill Haslam called the past 12 months job report a “remarkable milestone”, saying tremendous progress over the last eight years has come through investing in workforce development initiatives, and pathways to higher education.

The latest report also stated that Tennessee had experienced substantial job growth between May and June of this year, with an estimated 13,000 nonfarm jobs created.

