The Greenfield Yellowjackets’ historic 2018 football campaign came to an end on Friday in a 34-25 loss at Freedom Prep in Memphis.

Head Coach Don Pitt told Thunderbolt News that his team was ready to play after a week of hard, studious practices that led them up to a fast start in the first half, where they led 25-6 by halftime.

Freedom Prep went on to score 28 unanswered points after halftime, but a huge point late in the game was a pass that the Greenfield defense batted away; however, the ball fell right into the hands of a War Eagle receiver in the end zone.

Coach Pitt had nothing but kind words when talking about how the community came together for a great Yellowjackets football campaign, and he spoke a word of how he’s excited about the future of the program.

Greenfield reached the second round of the TSSAA State Football Playoffs, and they also hosted a state playoff game for the first time since 2001. The Yellowjackets will now take some time off before beginning preparation for next season, while Freedom Prep moves on to the Quarterfinal Round where they will host the Falcons of Lake County on Friday. Broadcast for that game will be held on Mix 101.3 beginning at 6:30.

