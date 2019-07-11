Discovery Park of America has announced another production of their Historical Theater Academy.

The twice-a-year program is designed for students in grades 6-thru-12, with instruction in multiple aspects of theater and historical research.

Those participating will also learn acting, set design, costuming and writing.

The latest performance will be about Serbian-American engineer and physicist Nikola Tesla, and American inventor and businessman Thomas Edison’s race to invent electricity.

The program is available to all students in grades 6-thru-12, and will begin on Tuesday’s starting August 6th.

The theater performance will include two shows at Discovery Park on Saturday, December 14th.