Discovery Park of America is combining two of its biggest history weekends into one major event.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Civil War Days and Military Living History will join together for three days of multiple activities and events.

Civil War historians will set up on The Great Lawn, with guests able to stroll through tents and see individuals in Union and Confederate clothing, along with artillery demonstrations.

Military Living History will have individuals representing the Revolutionary, WWII, Vietnam and Cold Wars in special places throughout heritage park.

The historical re-creation will start with an encampment on Friday, with a “Lantern Walk” Friday night from 7:30 until 9:00, a battle skirmish at 3:30 on Saturday and a field service at 11:00 on Sunday morning.