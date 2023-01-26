History Made for Union City Girls Basketball

History made for Union City girl’s basketball on Tuesday night.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Lady Tornado standout Amari Bonds became just the second player in program history to eclipse the 2,000-point mark.

The second of two free throws in the first quarter marked Bonds historic feat, making her just the second girls player at Union City High School to reach the 2,000 point total.

Bonds ended the game against Huntingdon with 24 points, bringing her scoring total to 2,018 points.

Bonds now trails all-time leading scorer, Deedy Thomason, who accumulated 2,221 points in five years of play at Union City.