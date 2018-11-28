If you’re looking for something different to make your holiday portraits stand out, you can have them made with a Red-Tailed Hawk this Saturday at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan

Family portraits are being made this Saturday from 3:00 to 5:30 at the gazebo, fully decked out with lights, a Christmas tree, holiday decorations, and Pocahontas, one of the park’s rescued hawks.

The Kentucky Lake shoreline will be the backdrop for this year’s holiday pictures. Families may take their photo with the hawk or without.

Park staff will take the pictures, print out four-by-six copies, and set them in a holiday border for you to take home.

A donation of $5 per portrait is requested with all proceeds going to help the park feed, house, and provide veterinary care for the raptors.

