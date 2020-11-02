Tennesseans are cautiously developing plans for the holiday travel season with the pandemic and presidential election key influencers in how comfortable people feel about traveling in the coming months.

According to a recent AAA Consumer Pulse™ survey, the majority (74%) are concerned about traveling this holiday season, due to the pandemic. However, confidence is improving. Nearly half (47%) of Tennesseans say they are more comfortable traveling now, compared to earlier this year when the pandemic began.

One-in-four Tennesseans (25%) plan to travel this holiday season. Although that’s less than half as many as last year, nearly one in seven (13%) have yet to decide if they will take a trip.

Pandemic aside, one in six (16%) Tennesseans say they have postponed travel plans due to the presidential election.

The primary reasons: safety concerns (49%); political unrest (47%); impacts on the economy (32%); and wanting to stay in town to vote (29%).