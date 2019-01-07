After a national search for candidates, UT Martin has invited Rob Holland and Dr. Charley Deal to interview for the position of executive director of research, outreach, and economic development.

Holland is the current extension specialist and UT Center for Profitable Agriculture Director, while Deal is the current special advisor to the chancellor and UTM interim director of research, grants, and projects.

The executive director of research, outreach and economic development will report directly to UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver. This position is responsible for oversight and compliance of university-sponsored programs, and the promotion and coordination of outreach activities including non-degree programs.

Holland will interview on campus January 14th and Deal will complete his interview on January 15th.

University Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Phillip Acree Cavalier is serving as chair of the search committee, which includes representation from UT Martin faculty and staff as well as an outside representative from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.