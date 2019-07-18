Holly Seng, with the Obion County Chamber of Commerce, will be this week’s guest on our Community Affairs program “:30 Minutes”.

Ms. Seng is a recent graduate at the University of Tennessee-Martin, and now serves as the Membership Coordinator for the Chamber.

She speaks about the day-to-day activities of the job, the promotion of Obion County, and the networking opportunities of the local business community.

:30 Minutes can be heard Sunday morning at 7:00 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”, at 9:00 on 104.9 KYTN, and by podcast on our website.