The Obion County Fair hosted their annual “Farmers Harvest Breakfast” on Thursday morning at the fairgrounds.

The event attracts local producers, members of the agriculture business community, along with local elected officials.

This year, District 76 State Representative Andy Holt and 8th District Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff were the special guest speakers.

When addressing those in attendance, Representative Holt spoke about the advantages that Tennessee has for its residents.

During his speech, Congressman Kustoff touched on the issues of tariffs, which have affected the farming community.